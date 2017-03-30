Three year old cold case still open in Beckley

It has been nearly three years since police were called to the home of Sylvia Washington on South Fayette Street for a murder. Now, investigators are asking the public for help in solving the case.

Ms. Washington was found dead on April 16, 2014. The report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner stated that her injuries indicated that she was killed.

While police have spoken with persons of interest in the case, they said they need more information to move the investigation forward. They are asking for anyone who may have tips to contact the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720.

Anonymous tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers of West Virginia. There are cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be left using the P3 app on your phone, computer or mobile device.