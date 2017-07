West Virginia's Senate has voted against repealing the requirement that motorcyclists wear helmets.

The bill, advanced by two committees, was voted down 19 to 15.

It would have allowed riders over 21 to decide about helmets.

It was amended to apply only to those who had a motorcycle license at least five years or passed a safety program and at have least $15,000 of medical insurance.

While some lawmakers said the bill would be a boost to tourism, others called it "the organ donor act of 2017."