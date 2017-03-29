Chick-Fil-A Raises Awareness For Local Cancer Foundation

A local franchise in Mercer County is celebrating its one year anniversary by partnering with the Jonathan Powell Hope Foundation.

Chick-Fil-A in Princeton has dedicated the entire month of March to raising funds and awareness for the local non-profit.

The foundation started back in 2002 and is aimed at supporting children diagnosed with cancer cancer in West Virginia.

"We are personally matching the first thousand dollars raised this month to help them get as many funds as possible so we are really encouraging our guest to come in we are trying to spread awareness and also support for them," Chick-fil-A Princeton’s Marketing Director Jennifer Bohannan said.

For more information on donating to the non-profit you can visit www.johnathanshope.org