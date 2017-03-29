WVU Tech now offering new program

WVU Tech in Beckley is now offering a program for people who are interested in a career in forensics. On Wednesday, March 19, 2017, the college hosted a meet and greet with their faculty to talk about the future of the forensics program.

With the growing interest in this field, the school will be offering a youth camp for young people who are interested in a career in forensic science.

"Problem solving, keeping your brain active. If you like puzzles it's the place to be. And a lot of people don't like to be behind a desk, so we get out and get our hands dirty and that's kind of nice," said Andrew Wheeler, Associate Professor of Forensics.

The youth summer camp for WVU Tech's forensics program will be held June 29th and 30th. To register, visit WVU Tech's website at WVU TECH dot EDU.