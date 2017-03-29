Dunkin Donuts Officially Opens in Fayetteville - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Dunkin Donuts Officially Opens in Fayetteville

A favorite spot to get breakfast officially opens in Fayetteville. Dunkin Donuts kicked off their grand opening Wednesday morning, March 29, 2017. 

Their new location is inside the Little General on Court Street.They celebrated by giving away free donuts, hot off the press. 

"We have many guests to come to Beckley and have wanted a Dunkin Donuts in Fayetteville and we thought with being off the interstate this would be a great location for it," said Saraha Weitzan, Little General Director of Operations. 

Dunkin Donuts in Fayetteville opens at 5 a.m and closes at 9 p.m.

