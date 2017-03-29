New local coffee shop offers more than just a good brew

A Fayetteville business is luring people off the highway with their coffee and healthy food options. Kool Beanz cafe is on a mission to fight enterprise and encourage people to shop and eat locally.

Scott and Amanda Keffer opened up the cafe as a coffee shop and are now expanding the business by offering smoothies and healthy food options. They've also added a crossfit gym and a medical spa. The couple hopes to be the hub in downtown Fayetteville for healthy living.

"Whether they are in the area for mountain biking, hiking, rafting, kayaking, climbing. They all want healthy food and beverages, so that's what they want to provide," said Scott Keffer.

Through their businesses, the family has created 14 full-time and 11 part-time jobs in Fayetteville. They say Kool Beanz and other local businesses are attracting an increasing number of customers off route 19 to downtown Fayetteville.

Kool Beans is open from 7 in the morning until 9 at night.

