Suspect In Shooting of WV State Trooper Arraigned, $2 Million Bond

UPDATE 3/29/17 7:30 PM:

Jeremiah Yeager has been arraigned in Lincoln County Magistrate Court today, and his bail has been set at $2,000,000 cash only.

UPDATE 4:00 PM:

Jeremiah Wayne Yeager is facing charges of domestic assault, domestic battery, malicious wounding, attempted murder, obstruction, brandishing and strangulation.

According to a criminal complaint from Lincoln County Magistrate Court, the woman Yeager assaulted told police Yeager arrived at her apartment with another male and female. The woman told police Yeager had not slept in 4 days and was high on methamphetamine. The woman says the two began to argue and Yeager took a phone cord and choked her with it. She then says she passed out and woke up in the kitchen area. The woman says when she came to, Yeager had a long gun and revolver and threatened her with them. She says Yeager struck her several times with the revolver before the door opened. She says that's when Cpl. Fry entered the apartment while Yeager was pointing the gun at her. She remembers hearing gunshots and fleeing the apartment.