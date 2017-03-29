People Push to Pass Miner's Protection Act

Last December, Congress failed to pass the Coal Miner's Protection Act due to budget disputes. They passed a temporary measure that guarantees their pension through the end of April, but that deadline is quickly approaching.

The Miner's Protection Act would provide permanent health care funding for retired miners and if it isn't passed it could really hurt retired miners.

"We need coal, coal is what runs this country," said a Summers County Resident, Timmy Fox.

As the son of a former coal miner, Fox said hearing that miners just like his own dad could be stripped of their benefits is scary.

"I think it's pretty bad, they worked and they deserve it and they should leave it alone," said Fox.

Fox's father worked in the mines for 20 years and was injured on the job. The thought of not having medical benefits for his dad is alarming. Fox said miners needs to be cared for and more needs to be done to bring back coal.

"You look how coal went down and how fast the economy went down, everything went down, stores went down, businesses closed down, people losing their homes, it's sad, really sad," said Fox.

It's that sadness senators like Shelley Moore Capito are trying to change. "We're working hard to make sure that the Miner's Protection Act is a part of the funding we pass for next month," said Senator Capito.

Senator Capito has been fighting for months to pass the Miner's Protection Act which would provide permanent health care funding for retired miners. "We need to make sure whatever we do it a permanent fix to make sure they keep their healthcare permanently," said Senator Capito.

Right now the bill is in congress and if this isn't passed it could mean leaving thousands of coal miners without healthcare benefits which could be detrimental.

"We are working hard to get this passed and I feel like we are going to be successful," said Senator Capito. Senator Capito expects to hear a decision by late April 30th.