Shady Spring High School Student Honors Fallen Classmate With Senior Project

SHADY SPRING -

A Shady Spring High School student used her senior project as an opportunity to honor a fallen friend and classmate. 

Brittany Workman, Shady Spring High senior, had two memorial benches placed in front of the school.

One of them honors all Shady Spring High School alumni who died at a young age. The other pays tribute to Brooklyn Runion, a former Shady Spring multi-sport athlete, who died after getting in a car crash that happened back in late August, 2016.

"I felt that after losing her, we needed something to kind of remember her and to show that she was a part of the school," Workman said. 

Workman said her parents were kind enough to purchase the stones for the benches. She will present it to her class next week for a grade. 

