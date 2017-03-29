Beckley and Raleigh County Consider Metro Gov

The City of Beckley approves a committee to discuss a potential metro government.

Last night (3/28) the Beckley City Council passed a resolution to form a committee to explore the merits of moving toward a metro government.

By doing this the city said it could eliminate some duplicity within the city and county governments.

The Mayor of Beckley said he could see this being beneficial for the area. "As we look at the reality of the tax system that is pretty well maxed out for the city and the county we don't have much options so we need to look at ways to combine those services,: said Mayor Rappold.

Now Raleigh County is working to choose what seven people for the committee.

Mayor Rappold said this won't be a quick and easy process and it could take months, even years to come to a conclusion.