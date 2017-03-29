Beckley Detective Graduates FBI Academy

One Beckley Detective has graduated from the FBI National Academy Program.

Lieutenant Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department is proud to have done the program.

The 10 week program consisted of over 200 men and women from 48 states training them in different aspects of law enforcement.

Detective Allard said he learned so much that can help him in his career, "it was amazing this is something I really wanted to do for a long time and I would consider it one of my proudest achievements, being selected was very prestigious."

Allard said he's made connections with law enforcement from all over the country.He believes his experience in the academy will help him going further.