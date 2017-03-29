Beckley Detective Graduates FBI Academy - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Beckley Detective Graduates FBI Academy

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect
Lt. Det. David Allard with FBI Director James Comey. Lt. Det. David Allard with FBI Director James Comey.

One Beckley Detective has graduated from the FBI National Academy Program.

Lieutenant Detective David Allard with the Beckley Police Department is proud to have done the program.

The 10 week program consisted of over 200 men and women from 48 states training them in different aspects of law enforcement.

Detective Allard said he learned so much that can help him in his career, "it was amazing this is something I really wanted to do for a long time and I would consider it one of my proudest achievements, being selected was very prestigious."

Allard said he's made connections with law enforcement from all over the country.He believes his experience in the academy will help him going further.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.