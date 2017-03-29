World War I Exhibit Now Open At Crab Orchard Museum

A new exhibit is now open at the Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell County that remembers the soldiers from World War I. The exhibit is called For the Ultimate Peace. They recently opened it around the 100th anniversary of American involvement in the war. It will be open through December of 2017.

Executive Director of the Crab Orchard Museum Charlotte Whitted said, "I hope that people will remember the sacrifices of our soldiers at that time but also refresh their memories about World War I. Most of us have some knowledge about World War II and that one is very familiar to us."



The Crab Orchard Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. It's $5 dollars for adults and $3 for children. Children 6 and under get in free.