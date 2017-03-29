West Virginia Miners Offering Locals a Major League Baseball Experience

A one day Major League Baseball experience is being offered in Beckley.

West Virginia Miners baseball is offering an up-and-back trip to Cincinnati to see the Reds take on the Atlanta Braves on June 3, 2017 at Great American Ballpark. Fans hop on a charter bus that will leave from Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley in the morning and come back right after the game is over.

The first 20,000 people at the ballpark will also receive a free Cincinnati Reds bobble head doll.

"It's a good time, everybody enjoys it," Jim Holland, West Virginia Miners marketing director, said. "It is a chance for people to see a major league game. Last year we had some people seeing the first major league game they've ever seen. That's always a plus, I'm glad to be part of something like that."

Tickets are available now, with 55 spots available on the charter bus. To purchase, call the West Virginia Miners office at (304) 252-7233.

