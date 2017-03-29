Raleigh County Board of Education Cutting, Re-Structuring Aide Positions

The Raleigh County Board of Education continues to look for ways to come back from a projected $6 million budget cut.

It's most recent attempt came Tuesday March 28, 2017 when board members voted to cut its amount of special needs student aides from 85 down to 67.

"In the transportation aide, teacher aide area there was a restructuring and a re-organization of how we serve students with our aides," David Price, Raleigh County Schools superintendent, said.

Price told 59News that there will no longer be aides used strictly for transportation or the classroom. Instead, the 67 aides who are able to retain their positions will serve students for both transportation and in the classroom.

"With the transportation aides, in many cases, those were positions that we thought could also be used to serve students in the classroom because they weren't working a full eight hour day, and being were compensated for [an eight hour day.]"

Price told 59News that all 85 special needs aides will be laid off, but 67 restructured positions will be hired back by the time the next academic school year begins in August, 2017.

In the meantime, Price said parents with special needs students at Raleigh County Schools shouldn't worry about their child's educational experience.

"I think there's been a lot of discussion around that the services would be reduced to students," Price added. "In no way will students services be reduced, we will be able to serve students in the same capacity we always have."

Raleigh County Schools will post the restructured aide positions this upcoming Monday April 3, 2017. Price said first priority for hiring will be given to the current aides.

