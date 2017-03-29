THS Academic Team Gearing Up For Small School National Championship Tournament

The Tazewell High School Academic team brought home a victory over the weekend. On Saturday March 25, 2017, they competed in the Sic Semper Trashis Tournament at Virginia High School in Bristol, Virginia. Now their overall record is 57 and 5. They are gearing up for the Small School National Championship tournament on April 28, 2017 in Chicago.

Coach Tom McAvoy said, "We've won all these tournaments and each time we've had a different starting 4. We have lots of depth with this team. They're good at almost everything. It's a great honor to be going. We're not just representing Tazewell High School, we're also representing our whole community."

They will be competing against 95 other teams from across the nation.