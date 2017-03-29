Tazewell County School Board Working To Balance Budget For Next School Year

Officials on the Tazewell County School Board held a budget work session on Monday March 27, 2017. They may be forced to make cuts to balance the budget for the 2017 and 2018 school year.

Finance Supervisor for Tazewell County Public Schools Wendy Barringer was punching in numbers on Wednesday, March 29, 2017 as board members are getting ready to submit a 62 million dollar budget to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. Barringer said they have a 2 million dollar deficit. She said part of that is due to a decline in student enrollment by 150 students and insurance going up 15 percent. They may now be forced to make cuts.

Barringer said, "When I say we're going to look at cuts, not employees but it's going to be like contracts. Do we need to continue with software and maintenance contracts that we have, maybe those are things we need to look at cutting. We're not looking at any individual cuts for people."

Barringer said they will balance the budget eventually. The final budget will be submitted May 31, 2017.

Barringer said, "The impact the students will see might be in the middle and high. They'll be doing a difference in scheduling to make sure that we have classes available yet not classes that don't have enough students enrolled. As far as the teachers, they pretty much will still be there for them next year."

They are also looking to raise the salaries for employees who been there for 20 years or more.

Superintendent George Brown said, "Right now the board is looking, if the finances are available, to add these steps back to the budget. This should be our final year folks that were really, had that longevity step, all of our folks should have that now reinstated."

They will be submitting a functional working financial document by April 1, 2017 to the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors for review. Barringer said they'll have a board meeting on April 10, 2017.