An accident happened on Robert C. Byrd Drive on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. According to officials there were two vehicles that collided at around 11 a.m. It happened near the Walmart in MacArthur. At least one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash. There is no word on that persons name or condition.

The cause of the accident has not been released. Sophia City Fire Department and Deputies from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.