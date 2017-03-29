Pocahontas County Family Refuge Center Looking for Answers After Office Fire

On Monday evening, Pocahontas County Family Refuge Center Employees went from walking in the front door of their new office, to watching that same entry way get swallowed up by flames.

Damage is done throughout the building, most extensively in the front. No official ruling has been made on the exact cause, but Executive Director of the FRC, Kenosha Davenport, says no one was at the office, it wasn't extremely warm out, and there was nothing flammable on the porch, where the fire started. Arson is not being ruled out.

"One of the things about this type of work, because of the nature of it, we're always at some sort of risk so our advocates are trained to be prepared, be aware, be alert," adds Davenport.

If the fire was started by someone intentionally, Davenport wants to make it clear that the FRC is tough, resilient, and will not stop helping women, children, and families in need.

She says, "We've been doing this for 35 years. We've seen a lot of things happen. We're going to continue to be a beacon of hope for all the counties that we serve. In Greenbrier County, in Monroe County, in Mercer County, and in Pocahontas County. This will not stop us."

A report on the fire has been made to the Pocahontas Sheriff's Department, the West Virginia Fire Marshall's Office, and the West Virginia Arson Hotline.

The FRC is looking for a temporary office space. In the meantime, their Pocahontas County Crisis Hotline is still available for anyone in need of the organizations help.