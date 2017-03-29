Great Greenbrier River Race Set for Last Weekend in April - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Great Greenbrier River Race Set for Last Weekend in April

On April 29th,  the 31st annual Great Greenbrier River Race  is set to take place in Pocahontas County.

The race is 17 miles in total. Racers start with a run, then they kayak or canoe part of the Greenbrier River. They finish off the race with a ten mile bike ride. It starts and ends at the Presbyterian Church in Marlinton.
     

Racers can enter as solo or teams of up to four people. Proceeds go towards fixing up the Greenbrier River Trail. Registration ends April 7th. After then, you can only attend the race as a spectator. Go to tristateracer.com to register. 

