Marlinton Community Stocks Greenbrier River with Trout

Spring in Marlinton, Pocahontas County, means it's time to stock the Greenbrier River!

Fish from a private hatchery in Virginia are brought in to Marlinton to stock the river. Since the state does not stock the river, the Pocahontas County community sponsors the stocking. "It's not normally stocked by the DNR, so they initiated this so that they could bring in more people and make fishing opportunity easier here in the county," says Lauren Bennett of the Pocahontas County Parks and Recreation Department.



County officials say there will be two or three more stockings this year. They happen every couple of weeks at the park in Marlinton.