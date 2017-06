Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County is changing its name to Crime Stoppers of West Virginia.

Since 1998, Raleigh County area residents have been able to use the Crime Stoppers service to anonymously pass along crime tips.

The group currently helps multiple counties and believes the name change will better reflect their work.

Crime Stoppers has also launched a new free app that can be found on Apple and Android devices by searching "P3 Tips.