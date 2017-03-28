Bluefield College added new sport to athletic department

Bluefield College President, Dr. Dave Oliver announced on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 that the Rams will add a wrestling team to their list of fall sports.

This new team gives local high school wrestlers an opportunity to continue their wrestling careers and pursue a college education. Dr. Olive introduced Jason Waelti, a former Virginia Tech wrestler and Blacksburg High School Head Coach. who will pioneer the new team,

Waelti says after visiting Bluefield, he knew this was where he wanted to start a wrestling program.

"I was writing some proposals for some colleges about starting a program I wanted to be on the ground floor and build a program that is just where I like to be. I like working with the challenges of starting things, new things. I went home and changed all of my proposals everything was Bluefield," said Waelti.

The program will start out as a club team, but will compete in the Appalachian Athletic Conference within a few years.