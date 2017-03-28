Mercer County Read Aloud hosts Snuggle and Read

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, pre-schoolers and their families enjoyed a fun and educational event at Silver Springs Elementary. Read Aloud Mercer County sponsored a Snuggle and Read Program.

At the event, students from local elementary schools gathered around with their family members to hear a few stories read aloud to them by Read Aloud board member, Rick Druggish.

The Read Aloud organization promotes the importance of reading not only in school, but at home as well.

"One of the most important things to prepare your child for his school experience, is to have had that shared book experienced at home where an individual such as a parent or family member, sometimes it can be a brother or sister who will just sit down with a book and read it aloud to the child," said Druggish.

The organization provided materials for families to make a blanket and gave the kids free book to take home.

Another Snuggle and Read event will take place on Thursday, March 30th at Cumberland Heights Early Learning Center at 6 p.m.