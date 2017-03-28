RV Resort Set To Open Next Month

Located right off Interstate 77 exit 14 you'll find mercer county's latest tourist destination, Brush Creek Falls R-V Resort.

"A state of the art attraction thats more than just your typical campground. Well this is the biggest RV park and the only RV park in Mercer County there's some other locations that have a couple RV spots but this is a full fledge RV resort that's going to cater to that lifestyle and cater to those families," Jamie Null SAID. Null is the executive director for Visit Mercer County.



The goal for the resort is to provide a fun kid friendly environment for the entire family. Gem mining, swimming pools, cabins, mini golf, playground, an arcade, restaurant, the amenities are almost endless.



In addition to the various amenities the RV resort also features a premier race track where you can rent go carts like these that reach up to 70 miles per hour.



The official grand opening for the resort is set for Memorial day 2017.

