Update: Bill Aimed at Creating Stricter Rules for Tanning Beds Passes House

UPDATE STORY: 5:30 p.m. 3/28/17

According to the West Virginia House, House Bill 2520, which was a bill prohibiting the use of a training device by a person under the age of eighteen years old - has passed in the House by a vote of 80-18.

The bill will now be sent to the Senate to be voted on.

ORIGINAL STORY

With concern surrounding skin cancer some West Virginia lawmakers are wanting stricter rules when it comes to teens and tanning beds. Under current law anyone under 14-years-old cannot use tanning beds and teens aged 14 to 17 are allowed to use them with their parents permission. But some lawmakers don't even want that to be allowed.

In the 12 years Dr. Michelle Endicott has been at her dermatology practice she says she's seen tanning bed use decline but still wants to see stricter regulations against it when it comes to kids.

"We do not let people smoke. You don't see 16-year-olds going and buying cigarettes, and cigarette smoking and tanning beds are the exact same thing, the World Health Organization have them in the same class, class one carcinogen," she said.

Studies have shown using a tanning bed just once before the age of 35 increase your risk of melanoma by 59%.

"That's the most deadly, that's the one that kills people, the most deadly type of skin cancer," said Dr. Endicott.

It's part of the reason she hopes new legislation that would not allow anyone under the age of 18 to use tanning beds, becomes law. Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, is the lead sponsor. With the current law she's worried parents don't recognize all the dangers they could be exposing their kids to.

"The parents are giving the permission but I don't think the parents realize that this might be a death sentence that they're imposing on their child," she said.

Many people out and about agreed. They want to see the bill become law because they don't think the tanning is worth the risk.

"I do feel that we have a responsibility knowing what we know today to keep youth safe and to keep them from being in harm's way, developing cancer over the years," said Regina Phillips.

This bill still needs to get through the judiciary committee before going to the full house for a vote. It would only apply to tanning beds at salons, not ones people may have at their houses. Delegate Summers did say she expects some opposition with taking parents permission away and that if passed it may lead to decreased business for some salons.