Animals in Need Fundraiser Coming Up

A fundraiser is coming up to benefit stray animals.

Operation Underdog is hosting Wagfest Saturday April 1, 2017 at 8 p.m. in uptown Beckley. There will be live music and more fun at Foster's Main Street Tavern to raise money towards caring for dogs and other animals in need.

"We help as many as we can, we're always trying to help out animals in the community," Elizabeth Raney, Operation Underdog co-founder, said. "So because most people love animals, we feel most people should help out if they can."

There are no tickets required to get in to Wagfest. Just pay $5 at the door.

