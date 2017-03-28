Raleigh County Commission Holds Special Budget Meeting - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

Raleigh County Commission Holds Special Budget Meeting

Posted: Updated:
By Shannon Clowe, Reporter/Weekend Anchor
Connect

This morning (3/28) the Raleigh County Commission held a special meeting to discus the budget.

Commissioners have been studying ways to deal with the budget's $1 million shortfall.

The president of the commission said today they were able to successfully balance the budget. "The money we put back to balance it and not a tremendous amount, the budget balancing and we don't need to cut anything. We're going to roll along," said the Commission's President, Byrd White.

Overall the general budget for the county is $19.7 million. The budget will now be forwarded to the state treasurer to be approved.

Powered by Frankly

WVNS-TV
P.O. Box 509
Ghent, WV 25843
Main (304) 787-5959

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WVNS Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.