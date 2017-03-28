Raleigh County Commission Holds Special Budget Meeting

This morning (3/28) the Raleigh County Commission held a special meeting to discus the budget.

Commissioners have been studying ways to deal with the budget's $1 million shortfall.

The president of the commission said today they were able to successfully balance the budget. "The money we put back to balance it and not a tremendous amount, the budget balancing and we don't need to cut anything. We're going to roll along," said the Commission's President, Byrd White.

Overall the general budget for the county is $19.7 million. The budget will now be forwarded to the state treasurer to be approved.