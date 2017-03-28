People With Disabilities Recognized in March

People with disabilities are being recognized this month.

March, 2017 is National Developmental Disabilities awareness month. This effort is about spreading awareness and changing the perception about people with disabilities.

Places locally like Mountain State Centers For Independent Living in Beckley assist people with these types disabilities everyday.

"I love and appreciate my job because all they want to do is be given a chance and work in the community and be treated like everyone else," Kelly Elkins of Mountain State Centers For Independent Living, said.

National reports show that about more than 5 million Americans have some type of a developmental disability.

