Bojangles' Comes to Beckley

For those of you in Raleigh County who are chicken lovers, one new restaurant can satisfy those chicken cravings.
Bojangles plans to open this spring in Beckley off of Harper Road. This will be the third location in Southern West Virginia.
The restaurant has their building in place and they are currently working on finishing touches.
The restaurant hopes to be open by mid to late May and will bring 40 new jobs into the area.
