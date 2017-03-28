President Trump Signs Executive Order to Eliminate Clean Power Plan

President Donald Trump signs off on an executive order that's considered a win for the coal industry on Tuesday March 28, 2017.

He's doing away with many of former president Barack Obama's efforts to help put a stop to global warming.

Coal country is celebrating after an executive order is signed to the review of the Clean Power Plan. This was an effort by the Obama Administration to restrict greenhouse gas emissions at power plants that used coal.

Brett Blevins, Raleigh County native, said he lost his job in the coal industry four years ago. He believes this move by the president could potentially lead to finding work again.

"I think what Trump's going to do is bring back a lot more to the industry and job wise for West Virginia," Blevins said.

While coal supporters are celebrating, environmentalists and other public health advocates are nervous about the future of global warming. Christopher Hale, Citizens Climate Lobby group leader, told us the June 23 flood and other natural disasters are signs that climate change is a legitimate issue.

"We have to realize that as a nation, as a country that climate change is affecting the refugee crisis, it's causing famine," Hale said.

The president's executive order will also get rid of a more than a year old restriction on new coal leases on federal lands. Trump said it is the start of a new era in energy production.

"The action I'm taking will eliminate federal overreach, restore economic freedom and allow our companies and our workers to thrive, compete and succeed on a level playing field," Trump said.

The president has long been critical of the Obama Administration for its environmental protection efforts. He's even called global warming a "hoax."

