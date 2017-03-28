WV Lawmakers Review a Bill to Require Drug Prevention Programs in Schools

West Virginia Lawmakers are reviewing a bill that works to educate students on the dangers of substance abuse. House Bill 2195 would require public schools to teach drug prevention programs in the classroom.

As a mother of eight kids, Crystal Toombs, said requiring schools to educate children about the dangers of substance abuse would be a great thing. "Our kids are so easily influenced by adults and even kids their own age," said Toombs.

As a resident of West Virginia, she is no stranger to the drug problem taking over the state and unfortunately neither are her children. "It's reality so they need to be aware of it," said Toombs.

House Bill 2195 proposes to require every public school in West Virginia to have a drug prevention program by 2018. These programs would deal with children as young as kindergarten and continue on throughout high school.

Advocates from the bill propose the program would focus on; to keep students from illegally using alcohol and drugs, to reduce and eliminate drug abuse, to increase knowledge about avoiding harmful substances, and for students at the high school level, to educate students on the dangers of opioid use.

Some say by doing this, it could introduce children to drugs and influence them in the wrong way. As the Principal of Woodrow Wilson High School, Ron Cantley said this could be used as a tool to help his students. "I do see this as a righteous, well intended program that challenges us all," said Cantley.

Principal Cantley said his school currently has programs that work to educate students on the dangers of drugs, but he said there needs to be a balance with these programs and the student's education. "We do have to adapt but we have to be careful not to forget our core mission of education," said Cantley.

The bill is currently on it's first reading in the house.