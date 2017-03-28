Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held For Smart Shop On Main Street In Tazewell

Claps were heard on Tuesday March 28, 2017 at the official grand opening of Smart Shop on Main Street in Tazewell where customers can pump their gas and get Krispy Krunchy Chicken at the convenience store. Store Owner Devindra Patel said this business took about 1 year to get everything ready to officially open.

Patel said, "I want to engage with everyone here, the local community. I'm going to be part of the chambers of commerce also. Very soon, I'm going to fill out the applications."



The store will be open from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. In the summer months, Patel said they plan to open from 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Mayor Don Buchanan is glad to see businesses come to Main Street.

Buchanan said, "It's a blessing in disguise. We've been dreaming of this for a long time. Once you get started it's sort of like a snowball effect. It keeps on getting bigger and bigger. If you see 1 successful business, somebody else wants to get involved and then you have another successful business."

Patel said, "We are offering really good deals about that Krispy Chicken, it's a franchise. We have a number of deals going out and people you know like that, love that food. I believe we are going to serve the place quality with the quantity."