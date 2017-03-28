Three arrested on meth charges in Craigsville, WV

An investigation into a robbery leads Deputies and State Troopers in Nicholas County to a possible meth lab in Craigsville, WV. Law enforcement officers were searching for a suspect in the robbery at Home Town Pharmacy in Craigsville.

The investigation lead them to the home David Given, where they saw Lester Barnhouse. He was wanted on several warrants. He was arrested and a search of the home lead to the discovery of prescription pills that deputies said appeared to be from the pharmacy robbery. They also found a shake and bake meth lab.

David Given, 53, Lester Barnhouse, 37, and Christine White, 44, all of Craigsville, WV were all arrested on charges of Possession with Intent to Deliver and Operating a Clandestine Drug Lab. Barnhouse was also charged with Accessory After the Fact of Aggravated Robbery.

The investigation is still going on. Deputies said there may be more charges filed in the case. The suspects were taken to the Central Regional Jail.