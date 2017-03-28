MISSING: Troopers search for McDowell County teen

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police are asking for help from the community to find a teenager who has been missing since the early morning hours on Monday. Alexandria Nikkita Johnson, 17, of Bartley, WV was last seen at 3 a.m. on March 27, 2017. Investigators said it is possible she is in area of Richlands, VA or Cedar Bluff, VA.

Alexandria is 5-feet 4-inches tall and 185-pounds. She has hazel colored eyes and black hair with red highlights. Anyone with information on her location is asked to contact the Welch Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-436-2101. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers by using the P3 Tips App on your phone, computer or mobile device.