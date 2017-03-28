WV Senators comment on rollback of environmental efforts

On Tuesday, March 28, 2017, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to roll back efforts to curb global warming. The President called global warming a "hoax."

Following the President's comments, West Virginia's U.S. Senators issued statements supporting the President's action.

"Since I was Governor, I have fought against unnecessary bureaucratic regulations that harm our way of life with no regard for the catastrophic economic impacts they have on West Virginian," stated U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). We need to strike a balance between the environment and the economy. The Clean Power Plan never achieved that balance. Rolling back this regulation is a positive step towards preventing further job loss, increases to consumer energy bills, and more damage to our economy. We must stop ignoring the damage these regulations caused our energy sector, our economy and our way of life in West Virginia. This step by the administration recognizes that the Clean Power Plan went beyond the bounds of EPA's authority. Instead of working against us and imposing self-inflicted economic wounds like the last administration, I encourage the new administration to work with us to promote the advanced clean energy technology of the future that we can develop right here in West Virginia."

"Today, President Trump kept his promise to roll back one of the most harmful acts of overreach by the Obama administration - the so-called Clean Power Plan. If fully implemented, the Clean Power Plan would have completely decimated West Virginia's vital coal industry while having no meaningful climate impact," said U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. "Stopping this disastrous plan will preserve America's coal industry, expand our manufacturing renaissance that is reliant upon affordable energy, and protect American families from unprecedented hikes in their electric bills. I was honored to join the president for the signing of this Executive Order, and I look forward to continuing working with the Trump administration to advance environmentally responsible policies that grow the economy - not kill jobs."