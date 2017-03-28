Ex-West Virginia sheriff gets home confinement in meth case

By JOHN RABY

SPENCER, W.Va. (AP) - A former West Virginia sheriff who acknowledged being a meth addict and removing the drug from a police storage area has been sentenced to up to 10 years on home confinement.

Bo Williams was sentenced Tuesday in Roane County Circuit Court for his January guilty plea to a felony charge of entering without breaking.

A prosecutor said Williams sought treatment for addiction after being charged, adding he deserved to be incarcerated.

Before being sentenced, Williams apologized and said he was "ready to accept the punishment."

Williams was accused of taking methamphetamine from the storage area last fall when he was a Spencer police officer. He resigned from that post.

Elected sheriff in November, he stepped down shortly after taking office in January as part of a plea agreement.

