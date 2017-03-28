Hike For Hope Set To Raise Awareness On Sexual Assault

Clinch Valley Community Action is getting ready for the Hike For Hope. The hike will be held at The Channels in Russell County on Saturday April 1, 2017. It's all to start Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The hike begins at noon. The event is free. The hike will be lead by Outdoor Adventure Centers.

Family Crisis Services Director Jennifer Bourne said, "It includes a free t-shirt so we're really excited. We have 68 folks registered today so we're hopeful that we'll have a few more join us on Saturday. The weather should be good. We're just hoping to raise awareness about sexual assault and the services we provide."

Registration starts at 11 Saturday morning. You can register before then by calling Clinch Valley Community Action 276-988-5583.