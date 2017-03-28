Agriculture Mobile Lab Visits Talcott Elementary

A mobile agriculture education science lab makes a return to Summers County.

The West Virginia Farm Bureau's Mobile Ag Ed Science Lab is at Talcott Elementary School this week. The mobile lab provides students a hands-on experience with science and agriculture.

"It's very important for the kids to learn about agriculture and how that's important in our community here," Amanda Wheeler, Talcott Elementary School teacher, said. "This is a rural area, and some of the lessons talk about different types of agriculture, but also the science element."

The mobile lab is so popular that Talcott Elementary had to schedule the visit a year in advance. It was paid for through several grants and donors.

