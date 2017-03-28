Series of Brush fires Hit Summers County

Firefighters in Summers County are warning southern West Virginians to follow state burning laws after a series of brush fires happened in the area last week.

Firefighters with the Summers County Volunteer Fire Department says there was a different brush fire around the county everyday from Wednesday March 22, 2017 to Saturday March 25, 2017. They told 59News three of them happened because of people not following the state burning laws.

West Virginia burning law says it is illegal to burn anything from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., now until May 1, 2017.

