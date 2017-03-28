WV State Trooper shot, suspect apprehended

UPDATE 12:00 PM: West Virginia State Police released a statement on social media about the injured officer.

"Corporal D. S. Fry was wounded in the wrist and shoulder early this morning while responding to a domestic disturbance in Lincoln County, WV. His injuries are non-life threatening; however, they are serious. The West Virginia State Police thanks everyone for their concern and words of encouragement. Please continue to remember Corporal Fry and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he begins a long road toward recovery."

UPDATE 9:00 AM: WOWK is reporting the suspect has been apprehended and taken into custody.

Police sent in a robot to apprehend the suspect, and he still had a gun at that point.

Ths suspect is facing several charges and is in police custody at this point.

UPDATE 8:00 a.m.: WOWK has also learned a female has been injured in the incident. It's unclear whether she was shot. State Police have confirmed that the trooper shot is in surgery and has non-life threatening injuries.

Both the Trooper and the female victims have non-life threatening injuries.

Crews on scene tell us people were inside the apartment building at the time of the shooting. Fire crews evacuated nearby buildings.

The injured Trooper escaped in his cruiser to the Southridge Walmart and radioed for help. The suspect is considered armed inside an apartment building.

No word on when this scene will be cleared. No names are being released at this time.

ORIGINAL: According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, A West Virginia State Trooper is shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Lincoln County.

The Trooper, who has not been identified was in Lincoln County to check on a domestic violence call around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (3/28).

When he arrived, a person opened fire. According to our sister station in Charleston, WOWK the trooper was shot once in the wrist and once in the shoulder.

The Trooper was able to get back to his patrol car and drive himself to the Southridge Walmart, and get help.

The State Police Special Response Team and the Kanawha County SWAT team are now working to get the suspect.