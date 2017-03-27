Experts give tips on safe rock climbing

A man fell while rock climbing over the weekend near the Burma Road area of the New River Gorge National River. On Saturday the rock climber injured himself while rappelling in the area.

Jan-Care Ambulance, Lafayette and Ansted Volunteer Fire Departments, along with National Park Service Rangers and the Fayette County Rope Rescue Team responded to the call. Air Evac did take him to the CAMC in Charleston, but dispatchers say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

In light of the accident, 59 News spoke with local experts at ACE Adventures in Fayette County to learn more about the safest ways to enjoy the sport.

Rock climbing can offer some breath-taking views while giving your whole body a workout, but it can be a dangerous sport if you don't know what you're doing. Experienced climbers like Haynes Mansfield tell new climbers it's better to be prepared than regret it later.

"Well of course climbing is all about having fun but there is an inherent danger involved. You can minimize those risks significantly by making sure your equipment has been inspected, making sure you've planned your trip well and that you have sought professional training in advance," said Haynes Mansfield, ACE Adventure representative.

As a rock climber, Mansfield knows the importance of making sure your gear is in good condition. He recommends inspecting all equipment to make sure there is no damage, and that it all works as it should.

"You want to make sure you plan for the weather, you want to make sure that somebody else knows where you're going and when you'll be back and these days it doesn't hurt to carry a cell phone. You can get coverage in most places you're climbing and it's really important to have that emergency contact," Mansfield added.

If you're planning your first rock climbing trip, he says one of the best things to do is stop by one of their classes first, where you can learn all the basics. Although he warns against it, Mansfield added if you want to organize your own rock climbing trip, make sure to go in a group to lessen any risks of injury.