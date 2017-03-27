Copy-School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI in Logan County - Beckley, Bluefield & Lewisburg News, Weather, Sports

School Bus Driver Arrested for DUI in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV -

The West Virginia State Police Logan Detachment have confirmed that a bus driver for the Logan County Board of Education was arrested today on DUI charges.

Police say that the driver, Mark Kraus, was arrested after transporting students earlier this morning.

No students were on the bus at the time of the arrest.

Logan County Superintendent Patricia Lucas tells 59 News she cannot comment on personnel, but did release the following statement:

"Logan County schools places student safety first and foremost in the district. We will be taking action in regards to the situation that unfolded this morning."

West Virginia State Trooper working on the case says Kraus was called into the BOE for a drug and alcohol screening after completing his morning route in the Mudfork Road area. Then WVSP was called in and made the arrest when he tested positive for alcohol.

He is being held in the Southwestern Regional Jail.

