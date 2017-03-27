Firefighter Training Services Transfer Bill Up For Debate

Volunteer Fire Departments may soon have trouble finding a way to pay for the training of their firefighters.

Firefighter training course responsibilities through Regional Education Service Agencies, or RESA could be shifted over to WVU Cooperative Extension Services if House Bill 2973 becomes law.

Bill Costomiris, Summers County Volunteer firefighter, RESA charges around $115 to $140 per class.

"If RESA's done away with we will have no choice but to go to WVU, and I believe their classes are somewhere in the neighborhood of $695 per class," Costomiris said.

Costomiris told 59News he completed his firefighter training over the winter with RESA, and it cost him a total of about $500. He said that amount would have multiplied through WVU.

"You're talking about thousands and thousands of dollars per firefighter to train them, if they do away with RESA," Costomiris said.

If this bill is passed into law, Costomiris believes firefighter training could get so expensive that prospective volunteers may have to start paying for it out of their own wallets.

"A lot of these people who want to volunteer can't afford the training and we've got to come up with a sensible solution, and that is to keep RESA because it is affordable training," he said.

The bill was introduced March 13, 2017.

