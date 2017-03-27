Tazewell County Sheriff's Office In Need of New Vehicles

Deputies at the the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office say they are in need of new vehicles. Sheriff Brian Hieatt said they have 30 vehicles overall with 11 of them having more than 100,000 miles on them. He said 3 of their vehicles have more than 150,000 miles on them. Hieatt told 59News the budgets are approved at the end of June and begin in July. He's asking the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors for 7 new vehicles.

Hieatt said, "Put in the mileage and high rate of speed going to an emergency call, it's not always a safe situation. We know that budgets are hard and it's hard every year for our board of supervisors to decide what to fund and not to fund. One thing we're asking for is several new cars to try to help us push out some of the ones that have the large amount of miles on them."



Southern District Board of Supervisors Representative Mike Hymes is supporting Hieatt's request for new vehicles.

Hymes said, "Public safety must be a primary focus of our rural county where law enforcement response time is critical. Having properly equipped vehicles is not optional so funding them is required above buying new voting machines or other local government."