Abortion Bill Proposes Parental Notification for Minors

A new bill is making its way through the West Virginia House of Delegates would require physicians to inform a parent or guardian if their underage daughter attempts to have an abortion.

Right now, West Virginia Law states that a physician can withhold that information, if it's not in the best interest of the patient.

At 15-years-old Trapper Killsmany's daughter believed she was fully capable of making the decision to get an abortion, but her father disagreed. "If I had of known, we could have maybe helped her out or whatever, but it's too late once it's done," said Trapper Killsmany.

As a concerned parent, he said he supports house bill 2002 which is currently making its way through the West Virginia Legislature.

The bill would require a doctor to notify the parent or guardian of an unemancipated minor before they perform an abortion. "Kids under 18 don't have the where with all to make these kinds of decisions without some guidance," said Killsmany.

"They ain't responsible enough, they still ain't nothing but a kid," said a Beckley Resident, Robert Curry. Curry said he's not against the procedure but believes a child needs guidance before making the decision.

Opponents of the bill said it's not always safe for a child to inform their parents. "Some teens who get pregnant come from troubled homes and it's not safe for them to talk to their parents about terminating a pregnancy," said the Executive Director for the West Virginia American Civil Liberties Union, Joseph Cohen.

The ACLU argues that, in cases like incest, the bill can do more harm than good. There are multiple ways a minor can maintain their privacy. The bill explains; a physician can certify an abortion in case of an emergency, it can be waived by a psychiatrist or license psychologist, and the minor may petition for a wavier of notice to the county circuit court.

Right now this bill is in it's second reading in the House of Delegates.