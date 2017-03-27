Neighbors Speak Out After One Person Was Shot In Bluefield

The Bluefield West Virginia Police Department is investigating a shooting from over the weekend that left one person injured. At 3:30 a.m. on Sunday March 26, 2017, Bluefield Police responded to a shooting that left one man injured. Officers are not releasing the victim's name at this time. 68 year old Melvin Lewis lives near Logan Street in Bluefield. He's lived there since 2009 and said he was shocked when he heard shots being fired early Sunday morning.

Lewis said, "All I heard was pow pow pow pow. It sounded like an automatic going off shooting up this way. I didn't come out of my house. I looked out the window and then never saw nobody. Somebody said get in the car get in the car, looked like a man was talking to a lady or something like that."

Detective J.B. Fox said the victim was flown to a hospital in Roanoke with non-life threatening injuries. Fox said they found several shell casings. Right now officers do not know the motive. The case remains under investigation.

Neighbor Walter Forrest says he's lived near Logan Street since 1996. He said he heard about 4 or 5 shots.

Forrest said, "I was sleep. It woke me up and I was just wondering what was going on."

No arrests have been made at this time. The suspect or suspects face Malicious Wounding and possibly Attempted Murder charges.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is encouraged to call the Bluefield West Virginia Police Department at 304-327-6101.