FOUND: James Baxter found safe

11:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 UPDATE:

Officials with the Pocahontas County Emergency Management Office said that a man missing from the Marlinton area has been found safe. James E. Baxter was located at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was located at a Denny's in Bedford, PA.

Emergency responders wanted to thank everyone for their assistance in helping to locate Mr. Baxter.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials are asking for help from the community to find a person who has been missing since Saturday, March 25, 2017. James E. Baxter, 77, left Marlinton, WV hauling around 40 head of sheep along with show supplies. He was headed for New Holland, PA, but never arrived.

Baxter was driving a 2001 Red Dodge 3500 quad cab pickup. It is a one-ton truck with duley wheels and West Virginia tags. The license plate number is B188138. The truck is pulling a 1996 EBY28-32 gooseneck trailer. The trailer also has West Virginia tags with the number C291958.

Anyone with information on Baxter's location is asked to contact the 911 Center in Pocahontas County at 304-799-4567. Tips can also be left with CrimeStoppers by using the P3 Tips app on your phone, computer or mobile device.