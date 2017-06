Paving project on CR41 in Summersville set to begin on June 9 and last through Oct. 17, 2014

Starting at 7 a.m on April 7, 2017, traffic will be reduced to one lane on US 19 to allow for repairs to the New River Gorge Bridge. Concrete barriers will be set up in the fast lane between mile markers 18.5 to 21.0.

According to the WVDOH, the anticipated completion date is set for October 19, 2017. Drivers can expect delays and are advised to allow extra time for traveling.