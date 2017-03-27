Raleigh County Sheriff Donates Extra Campaign Funds

The Raleigh County Sheriff put his extra campaign funds toward keeping the community safe.

Sheriff Scott Van Meter donated leftover money from his campaign to Crime Stoppers of Raleigh County and Neighborhood Watch.

Crime Stoppers relies on tips from the community to keep our area safe. The organization works with local law enforcement on tips from the public.

The chairman with Crime Stoppers said this money will help them better severe the community, "We're trying to get the word out even more because we're the link between the public and law enforcement. This will help us with some more advertisement we need to do," said Margaret Rader.

If anyone has tips on any crimes you can submit those anonymously to crime stoppers by calling, (304) 255-7867 or through their website, http://www.crimestoppersofraleighcounty.org/