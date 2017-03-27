Active Southern West Virginia Offers Free Outdoor Activities

With the weather finally warming up, one organization has free outdoor activities for those looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Active Southern West Virginia is instructing a variety of activities for people to participate in.

These activities include; hiking, yoga, tai chi, and paddle boarding. All activities are free and for anyone, even those with no experience. "Some people say I only go on walks, well a walk is a hike and we have instructors out there to show you where you're going and what it's going to be like," said the Executive Director for Active Southern West Virginia, Melanie Seiler.

Tomorrow evening the group will be leading a sunset hike in Fayette County. For those of you interested in participating you can find more information on Active Southern West Virginia's website, https://activeswv.org/